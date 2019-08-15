Two male penguins adopt egg

Two male king penguins at the Berlin Zoo adopted an egg abandoned by its mother.

Zoo officials said the penguins named Skipper and Ping had previously displayed their instincts as nurturers by trying to hatch stones and even fish.

Their encounter with the real thing came last month after a king penguin mother abandoned an egg.

Zookeepers put the abandoned egg in front the male couple and they immediately knew what to do.

This is the zoo's first time attempting a same-sex egg incubation.

So far, the surrogacy seems to work!

In the wild, traditional king penguin couples share incubation duties.

If things go as planned and the egg proves to be fertile, Skipper and Ping should become parents by early September.