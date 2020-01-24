Two men accused of accused of aggravated robbery

Two men are facing aggravated assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a man and stole his car.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Mark Anthony Rodriguez and 17-year-old Hector Ortiz Jr.

The case was reported on Thursday, January 23rd at around 9 a.m. when officers were called out to a robbery at the 1900 block of Aransas Pass.

Officers met with the victim and a witness who stated that two men approached them and asked them to borrow a phone.

After denying the man’s request, the suspect called over a second man causing both the victim and witness to run inside their home.

As they were running away, both Rodriguez and Ortiz allegedly started to punch and kick the victim and witness until they were able to gain entry to the home.

The two suspects grabbed the victim’s car keys, drove off and then bailed out of the car, leaving it abandoned.

The victim and witness contacted police and were able to provide a description of both subjects who were eventually located by police.