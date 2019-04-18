Two men accused of aggravated robbery

A man accused of robbing two men with another suspect is captured by police.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Sebastian Guerrero for an incident that happened on March 25th in the Mines Road area.

Officers say they received a robbery call from two victims saying they were walking along the 100 block of Tours Lane when a man called them over to a backyard.

As the victims entered the yard, the assailants closed the gate, which is when Guerrero allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded all their money.

The victim gave Guerrero $200 and was then assaulted in the face.

A second victim attempted to jump in to help his friend, which is when a second suspect identified as David Villarreal jumped in and hit the victim in his ribs and the leg with a wrench.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit for further investigation who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Guerrero.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Meanwhile, Villarreal was arrested the night of the incident.