Two men accused of aggravated robbery

A couple of men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly ambushed a man in south Laredo and stole his belongings.

Laredo Police arrested Brandon Jesus Serna and Jesus Efrain Colindres, both 19-years of age.

The incident happened on February 18, at a little after midnight when officers were called out to an assault at the 6000 block of Balcones Drive.

Officers met with a victim who stated that three men got out of a white Chevy Impala and started to assault him.

The men allegedly stole his phone and other belongings and even threatened to stab him at one point.

After the incident, the victim escorted cops to where the incident occurred.

While canvassing the area, officers, spotted a vehicle matching the description given by the victim near the 4500 block of Santa Anita Loop.

As officers approached the residence, they heard the sounds of people attempting to jump the fence.

After a brief pursuit, officers were able to detain Colindres and Serna; however, a third suspect got away.

Both were found to be in possession of marijuana during the time of the arrest.

They were charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime and possession of marijuana.