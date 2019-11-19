Two men accused of stealing Fitbit from store

Two men looking to get their hands on some Fitbits using the five-finger discount are caught red-handed.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Toribio Alejandro Banda and 33-year-old Erick Banda for theft of property.

The incident happened on October 26th when officers were called out to the target store located at the 7500 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that two men walked into the store, headed to the electronics section and stole two Fitbit watches from the rack.

Employees say the men were able to remove the rack by breaking the lock peg.

The men then went to the toy section where they stored the items in their pants and then walked out the front door.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit and after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, authorities were able to secure an arrest warrant.