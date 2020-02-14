Two men accused of stealing concrete mix

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly burgled a home and stole concrete mix.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Gilberto Martinez and 25-year-old Christopher Rodolfo Tejerina.

The incident happened on January 31st when officers were called out to a burglary at the 300 block of John Irving Road.

When officers arrived, a resident stated that somebody stole a window and roughly 15 boxes of ready mix.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to determine that Tijerina and Martinez were the culprits involved in the case.

Both were arrested and charged with burglary.