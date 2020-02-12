Two men accused of stealing electronics from vehicle

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole electronics and money.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Jesus Efrain Colindres, and Brandon Jesus Serna, both 19 years of age.

The case unfolded on Friday, January 31st when officers were called out to a burglary call at the 2800 block of Romero Drive.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that two men broke into his Ford Explorer and stole two Samsung Galaxy phones along with $20 in cash.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force for further investigation.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers were determined that Colindres and Sernra were the culprits in the case.

Both were charged with burglary of a vehicle.