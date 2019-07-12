Two men accused of stealing items from home improvement store

Two men are in trouble with the law for allegedly cheating the return system which allowed them to steal nearly $100,000 worth of items from a local store.

Laredo Police arrested Alberto Lopez-Puente, 34 and charged him with theft of property.

The incident came to light on June 7th when officers received a theft call from a local home improvement store at the 5700 block of San Bernardo.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that one of the employees along with an accomplice were making fraudulent transactions and taking items from the business.

The loss prevention specialist says both men claimed they were making transactions for building materials over the course of 11 months and managed to steal roughly $97,000 of materials by using fake returns for items purchased.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who was able to identify Lopez-Puente as the accomplice.

Lopez-Puente was taken to the county jail on a $100,000 bond.

The employee of the business has not been arrested at this time pending further investigation.