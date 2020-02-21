Two men accused of stealing part of truck

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly stole part of a truck.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Gerardo Lopez, and 28-year-old Francisco Zamora Peña in the case.

The case came to light on January 29th at around 5 p.m. when officers were called out to a theft call at the 1200 block of Garden Street.

Officers met with a victim who stated that someone stole the tailgate to his gray Chevy Silverado.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who was able to identify the suspects using surveillance video.

Both Lopez and Peña were charged with theft.