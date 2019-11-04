Two men apprehended for child sexual offense warrants

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained two separate passengers, on different occasions, with outstanding warrants for sex-related offenses against children.

A Mexican national identified as Jose V. Ruiz Gallegos, age 71, was apprehended on Saturday, November 2nd at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer at primary inspection escorted Gallegos to a secondary examination where verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact, out of Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

The second apprehension was Eugenio Cruz, age 60, on Sunday, November 3rd at the Columbia Solidarity Bridge. Cruz was referred to secondary inspection by an official and was detained after law enforcement databases confirmed that he had an outstanding warrant for child fondling out of Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in intercepting travelers with outstanding warrants, particularly those involving sex-related offenses against children,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These apprehensions demonstrate our CBP officers’ vigilance and dedication to securing the homeland and keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers confirmed both warrants were active and transported the wanted fugitives to Webb County Jail in Laredo to await criminal proceedings.