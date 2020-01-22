Two men arrested after high-speed chase

Two men are facing charges after a routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Gumaro Vasquez and 25-year-old Juan Jose Ortegon.

The pursuit happened on Saturday, January 18th at around 2 a.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevy Avalanche at the 1000 block of Tesoro Lane.

The driver allegedly refused to pull over and sent officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle eventually came to a halt at Tesoro Plaza where officers were able to detain Ortegon.

During the arrest, a third occupant identified as Vasquez was left outside the patrol vehicle which is when he decided to make a break for it.

With the help of assisting officers, police were able to detain Vasquez.

