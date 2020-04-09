Two men arrested after online sale turns into robbery

Two men are facing charges after an online sale turns into an aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police arrested Ricardo Asael Alfaro and Jesus Alberto Cardenos, both 20-years-of age in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday April 8th at the 5900 block of McPherson Road when the victim met with Alfaro and Cardenos after they expressed their interest in purchasing a gaming system.

The seller stated that a man held him at gunpoint and told him he wasn’t going to pay for the game console.

Fearing for his life, the victim surrendered the gaming device and the man got into a Black Dodge Ram with another man and fled the scene.

Authorities were able to locate a vehicle matching the description at the 4000 block of San Dario.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a pellet gun, along with several baggies of marijuana and pills.

Both men were taken into custody and allegedly confessed their involvement in the robbery.

Both Alfaro and Cardenos were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police would like to remind the community that there are several safe zones specifically designed for online transactions.

Those are the Laredo Fire Department headquarters, City Hall Annex, and the Laredo Police Department Headquarters.