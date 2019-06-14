Two men arrested following search warrant execution

Two men are facing charges after local authorities executed two search warrants at two separate Laredo homes.

The arrests happened on Thursday, June 13th when Laredo Police were following a lead on suspicious activity going on at two houses.

Officers first searched a home located at the 3900 block of Guadalajara St. where they were able to locate three plastic baggies and a dollar bill continuing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Jose Martin Pedraza, 26 was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Later that day at around 11 a.m. officers executed a second search warrant at a home at the 200 block of Santander Drive.

When officers searched the home they found 65 bags of alleged marijuana and 59 pills referred to as Xanax.

Authorities arrested Christopher Saucedo, 23, and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both Pedraza and Saucedo were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Authorities encourage the community to report any suspicious activity going on in their neighborhood by calling them at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.