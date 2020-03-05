Two men arrested for alleged attack at bridge

Two Irving men are facing federal charges for allegedly attacking a federal officer.

Juan Alfredo Crisencio Martinez and Jaythan Trevonne Phillips, both 20 years old, are charged with forcible assault on an officer.

They were entering the U.S. last month at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

Officers asked them to exit their vehicle and they refused. Martinez tried to reach for one of the officer's belts and tried to prevent a second officer from assisting.

If convicted Martinez and Phillips face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.