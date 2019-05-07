Two men arrested for allegedly robbing man at local park

Two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at a north Laredo park are arrested by police.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Noel Eduardo Torres and 18-year-old Arnoldo Perez Jr in the case.

The incident happened on April 11th at around 11:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 10200 of McPherson.

According to authorities, the victim stated that he was asked to meet a friend at a local park when a group of men allegedly ambushed him and stole his cellphone, a pair of binoculars and his shoes.

After the incident, the victim walked to a nearby restaurant to call for help.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons unit who determined they had enough evidence to charge Perez and Torres for aggravated robbery.

Both of them were taken to the Webb County Jail.