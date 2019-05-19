Two men arrested for stealing game controllers

Two men are arrested for allegedly stealing video game controllers from a local retail store.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old David Alexander Rodriguez and 19-year-old Devin Mikhael Rodriguez.

The incident happened on May 2nd when officers were called out to a theft report at the 1900 block of Bob Bullock.

When officers arrived, a store employee stated that two men had walked into the store and put a video game controller in their pants. The two men then walked out of the store without paying for the items.

The controllers were valued at $59.99 each.

With the help of surveillance footage, authorities were able to secure an arrest and charged both of them with theft of property.