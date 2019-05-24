Two men caught on camera stealing puppies from Texas pet store

Authorities in Houston are on the lookout for a couple of bulldog bandits.

Police say two suspects parked their car outside a Pets 'R Us in Huffman, broke in and stole $44,000 worth of English and French bulldog puppies.

In the video, you can see one of the suspects run to the pen with a duffle bag and dangling over it to grab the puppies, throwing one in a duffle bag tossing it and trying again while the other suspect follows.

The two men were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves.

Police are now looking for two dogs and two suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging or arrest of one or both of the thieves.