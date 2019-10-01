Two men could face life in prison for allegedly smuggling drugs into the U.S.

Two men are expected to appear in federal court for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

Alondra Pliego, 21 of Houston and Jose Antonio Garza Gutierrez, 28 of Nuevo Leon, Mexico were both charged in separate but similar cases.

The indictment stems from an accident that happened on August 29th at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge where Pliego allegedly attempted to smuggle in meth and cocaine into the country.

The charges allege that during an x-ray examination, authorities found several anomalies in the rear of the vehicle.

Authorities say the white crystal-like substance tested positive for meth and weighed roughly 147 pounds.

The second case happened on September 3rd when Gutierrez was driving a semi-truck at the World Trade Bridge.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found 14 bundles of alleged cocaine.

If convicted, both face a minimum of 10 years or life in federal prison, as well as a fine of up to 10 million dollars.