Two men killed in Hebbronville helicopter crash

Two small helicopters collided over a ranch in Hebbronville, killing two men.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two Robinson R-22 helicopters crashed midair this morning, about 60 miles from Laredo.

According to reports, one helicopter was able to land and the other crashed after the collision, killing both people on board.

One man died at the scene and the second died at the hospital.

One of the two people in the other helicopter was injured.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.