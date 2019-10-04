Two men plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs

Two men admit to selling illegal narcotics at a Home Depot parking lot.

A Laredoan and a Mexican National pleaded guilty for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute 42.5 kilos of cocaine.

Frederico Hernandez, 26 from Nuevo Laredo, and 41 year old Miguel Cruz Recio admitted that they conducted a drug transaction.

The incident happened on June 7th when authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop which led to a brief chase that ended as Hernandez crashed his vehicle into a pole.

They both attempted to flee on foot but were eventually captured.

Authorities later discovered an additional 37 kilos of cocaine and a handgun at his residence.

They have been and will remain in custody pending their sentencing hearing which will take place on February of next year.