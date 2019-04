The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for two men wanted for car theft.

The incident in question happened on February 25th when officers received a theft report at the 500 block of Jemez Loop.

Police say the two men are accused of stealing a green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-725-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.