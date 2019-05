Laredo Police need your help locating two men wanted for an alleged theft.

Police say the incident happened on April 22nd at a store located at the 3500 block of South Bartlett Ave.

Two men were captured on surveillance cameras; one was wearing a red Nike polo with a white cap and the other was wearing a white shirt and white pants.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.