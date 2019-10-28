Two men wanted for burglary

The Laredo Police Department is searching for a couple of men accused of burglarizing a building.

Police are searching for both 46-year-old Pedro Cisneros Jr. and 47-year-old Roberto Estevis in this case.

According to authorities, Cisneros and Estevis are accused of stealing property from a tool shed at a residence back in September.

Police say the two are known to travel together in a silver color Chrysler.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you can call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727 TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.