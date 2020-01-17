Two men wanted for stealing from outlet shoppes

Authorities are on the lookout for a couple of men who allegedly stole from the local outlet mall.

According to Laredo Police, the two men are believed to be tied to recent thefts at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

