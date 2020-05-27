Two more cases of remdesivir going to Laredo hospitals

Governor Greg Abbott will distribute additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir in Laredo.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday saying the distribution of two additional cases will go to both hospitals in town.

These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This will bring the total number of cases distributed to Texas hospitals to 484.

Last week Laredo received two cases of the drug.

In early trials, remdesivir has shown promise in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used.