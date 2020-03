According to the City of Laredo Health Department, two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

As of Monday, March 23rd the total number of cases locally are 6.

Person 5 exhibited moderate symptoms. They have not traveled and are considered a case of community transmission.

Person 6 tested positive after close contact exposure to another case.

Currently, 81 tests have been submitted, 26 have come back negative, 6 are positive, and 49 tests are still pending results.