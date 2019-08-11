Two new UISD Police Officers join the force

Two UISD Police Officers took the oath of office just before the start of the new school year.

In front of friends and family, Jessica Munoz and Gilbert Maldonado received their pins on Friday during a special ceremony as they officially joined the ranks.

Both officers say they are ready for the start of the new school year.

Munoz says it’s difficult now in the world we live in but she is happy to be a part of it and she looks forward to the extensive training.

Meanwhile, Maldonado says, he retired from the railroad but he is not done with policing, so he decided to continue his career at UISD.

UISD is the only public school district in the State of Texas that has licensed police officers at all of its campuses.

Currently, 89 officers and more than 130 security guards work closely with local law enforcement in protecting UISD schools.