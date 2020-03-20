Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Laredo

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the City of Laredo Health Department.

During a press conference, Dr. Hector Gonzalez announced that two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing our total number of cases to three.

The first patient was announced on Monday and was identified as a teacher at Zaffirini Elementary.

According to reports, one of the individuals is an LISD employee and also works at the Blas Castaneda Recreation Center. The city says the school district has been informed about the situation and has been provided contact information to address their concerns.

Dr. Gonzalez confirms the second positive was in contact with the first positive case.

They were in direct contact with each other, that's how the transmission happened.

Officials are investigating a case that involves a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer who traveled out of the country.

At this time, the three patients are in stable condition.

The health department continues to investigate and monitor all potentially exposed persons. Currently, Laredo has tested 45 people resulting in 15 negatives, and two positives. The results for the other 28 are still pending.

The City of Laredo is reminding residents about the order from both Governor Abbott and Mayor Pete Saenz to stay indoors and practice good hygiene and social distancing.

For more information, you can call the City of Laredo Health Department 24/7 hotline at (956) 795-4954.

To read the full press release, click here