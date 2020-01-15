UPDATE: Two people dead in fatal Alice rollover

A truck rolls over in Alice,Texas claiming the lives of two women, one from Laredo and the other from Encinal.

According to the Texas Highway Patrol, the driver told troopers she allegedly was dozing off behind the wheel when she went into the medium.

When the driver was trying to get out it caused the truck to roll over several times.

The driver remained inside while the two passengers were thrown out of the truck.

A spokesperson for highway patrol says the two victims were not wearing their seat belts and died at the scene.

“You know in this particular situation, no other vehicles were involved except the one vehicle. However, right now the female that was from Laredo who is 57 years of age was transported to Christus Spohn in Alice in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries."

The victim from Laredo was 76 years old and the other from medicinal 47 years old.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.