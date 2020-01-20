Two police officers in Hawaii shot and killed while responding to stabbing

Authorities say a man shot and killed two police officers Sunday in Honolulu and then started a massive fire.

Honolulu Police were responding to a stabbing at a home in the exclusive Diamond Head area of Oahu when the suspect opened fire.

Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed.

The suspect, identified as 69-year-old Jerry Hanel then allegedly set fire to the home which spread and destroyed at least seven other homes.

Investigators believe Hanel died in the fire but say he and two women are unaccounted for.

Officials say they continue to actively search for the suspect as a precaution.