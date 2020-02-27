Two sentenced to prison for drug trafficking case

Two men are headed to federal prison for their involvement in a drug trafficking case that escalated into a high-speed chase.

Both 36-year-old Raul Gomez and 39-year-old Enrique Gonzalez were found guilty for an incident that happened on May 29th of 2019 when authorities received a tip regarding drug activity in the vicinity of Sereno Drive.

Officers set up surveillance in the area and encountered two vehicles that were transporting drugs.

When authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the SUV Gomez was driving, he sent officers on a chase which ended in a crash.

Gomez fled on foot but was eventually caught and arrested. When officers searched the car they found 765 pounds of marijuana.

Meanwhile, officers stopped the other vehicle, where Gonzalez admitted he was paid to store drugs at his home.

Gomez will spend over seven years in prison, meanwhile, Gonzalez will spend a year in prison and five years of supervised release.