Two separate human smuggling attempts intercepted

Border Patrol agents make two huge human smuggling busts in just a matter of hours.

File photo: Border Patrol

On Tuesday, agents at the I-35 checkpoint were alerted to a tractor trailer by a service canine. When they opened the trailer the found 57 undocumented immigrants that were being illegally smuggled into the country.

The second bust happened a few hours later at the U.S. 83 checkpoint.

There a K-9 agent alerted officers to a cargo truck. When they opened it they found 24 undocumented immigrants.

Agents arrested the drivers from both incidents.

The immigrants were also arrested and taken in for processing.