Two statues stolen from local church

Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating two stolen statues that were stolen from a local church over the weekend.

The theft happened at San Luis Rey Church located at 3502 Sanders Avenue.

The statues are all religious statues, one of which is a Jesus Christ statue.

Officials say parishioners are saddened by the theft.

If you have any information on the stolen property or the individuals who may be responsible, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-8477.

All calls remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to the recovery of property and/ or arrest of individual(s).

