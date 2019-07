Two illegal immigrants are arrested after a vehicle bailout near San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on July 4ht when agents received a call from DPS saying two men had fled on foot during a traffic stop.

When agents arrived, they found both individuals hiding out in the brush.

Border Patrol says both subjects were from the Dominican Republic and were in the U.S. illegally.

DPS took custody of the vehicle and both men were processed accordingly.