Two vehicle collision reported on Mines Road

An accident is reported in north Laredo this morning.

The accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the intersection of Flecha Lane and Mines Road.

It’s reported as a two-vehicle collision.

The Laredo Police Department and EMS are on the scene.

Officers are directing traffic at this time. Anyone traveling southbound on Mines Rd please proceed with caution.

At this time it is not known if there are any injuries.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more details become available.