Two wanted sex offenders arrested at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men accused of sexually assaulting minors are caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the weekend.
The arrests happened on Sunday, January 5th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers conducted a primary examination on two passengers who was arriving from Mexico.
CBP officers referred both men to secondary inspection after they were linked to a possible outstanding warrants.
The first man was identified as 56-year-old Carlos Anaya who had an outstanding warrant for first degree and second degree sexual abuse of a child out of Omaha, Nebraska.
Meanwhile, a second man identified as 25-year-old Edgar Fernandez Santana, a resident of New Albany Mississippi.
Records show Fernandez was wanted for incest with a minor.
Both men were arrested and taken to the county jail.