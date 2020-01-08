Two wanted sex offenders arrested at Laredo port of entry

Two men accused of sexually assaulting minors are caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the weekend.

The arrests happened on Sunday, January 5th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers conducted a primary examination on two passengers who was arriving from Mexico.

CBP officers referred both men to secondary inspection after they were linked to a possible outstanding warrants.

The first man was identified as 56-year-old Carlos Anaya who had an outstanding warrant for first degree and second degree sexual abuse of a child out of Omaha, Nebraska.

Meanwhile, a second man identified as 25-year-old Edgar Fernandez Santana, a resident of New Albany Mississippi.

Records show Fernandez was wanted for incest with a minor.

Both men were arrested and taken to the county jail.