Laredo Police are on the lookout for two women who are believed to be tied to a theft case.

Two women were seen on store surveillance video during the alleged act.

One woman was wearing a grey shirt while the other was wearing a red shirt.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-725-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.