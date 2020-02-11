Two-year-old celebrates snow with her rendition of Let it Go

After not seeing a major snowfall for years, a town in western Texas got nearly eight inches last week.

It was exciting for many residents, especially for two-year old Madelyn who got to see it for the first time.

The two-year old's mother, Kristi, posted this video to Facebook February 5th saying, "Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene."

All decked out in her "Frozen" outfit – Madelyn went into the unknown and belted out her rendition impassioned rendition "Let it Go."

We know Elsa would be so proud!

As of Monday morning, the video has received over 46 million views!

Madelyn's mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw "Frozen 2."