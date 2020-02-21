Two-year-old dead after falling into septic tank at RV park

A two-year-old girl is dead after falling into a septic tank at an RV park in Texas.

Charleigh Nicole Nelson

The toddler was identified as Charleigh Nicole Nelson by her father, who said the family, along with neighbors, tried to reach the girl using a rope, but it was too short.

The girl had fallen 15 feet.

He also said they tried unsuccessfully to reach her with a backhoe lent to them by a nearby business.

Crews from local fire departments were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about an hour later, they were able to recover the girl's remains.

Residents said the girl was walking on the lid of the tank, which was not securely fastened, and it buckled under her but that has not been confirmed.