Tx-Dot gives the public a chance to voice their opinions

Tx-Dot officials are hoping to gather input from the community on the possibility of a new major road that would remove traffic from Loop 20 and other inner city roads.

This is not the first time this road has been considered, according to Tx-Dot these meetings are only to update analysis on the possible need for such roads, by means of the public's ideas.

"One would think, 'why build something like that?’"

Sara Ortiz attended Tx-Dot's public meeting in order to take a look at possible plans for the Laredo outer loop, which would direct traffic from south Laredo to the Northside without inner city roadways, a project she says she's behind.

"Well because the demands of the city, the population, sometimes it's very congested. The trailers that come through town that don't necessarily have anything to do in town, they could just avoid it all together. Makes it easier for them, easier for the communities."

Humberto Gonzalez Jr. with Tx-Dot, says it's not the first time the plan has been proposed.

"This effort that we are doing now, a process that we are going out to renew and update the data that we got back in 2007, to bring it back to the public."

Gonzalez says the outer loop would stretch for about 45 miles, and although a fifth international bridge is not definite, the plan aligns with the possibility of that structure.

"U.S. 83 in the south, near around where Rio Bravo, and it would go all the way up to the north and connect back to I-35.”

The north connection to I-35 would be around Mile Marker 26, to have nearby access to Colombia Road.

But in order for it to happen, private land would need to become public property, meaning some of Sara’s land would be affected.

"One of the proposed routes does cross right through it, so it would cut it in half. We gave our opinion. I'm sure there are advantages and disadvantages."

But she says she would have to discuss it with family members.

"I don't think I would be against it in general, I would propose maybe the alternate routes."

Tx-Dot made it very clear the project is currently only a feasibility study in order to get the community's comments and suggestions.

The next public meeting will be held in March. At that time Tx-Dot will have an updated presentation based on the input of this week's meetings.