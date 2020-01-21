TxDOT discusses future projects at overpass ribbon cutting

Drivers no longer have to pull their hair stuck in traffic after this first step in a long process towards creating more mobility for the city.

One more level has been added to the Milo Interchange, the vessels for trade and mobility. The Texas Department of Transportation says traffic that comes from being one of the top ports can be put to ease, now that I-69 west and U.S. 59, also known as Loop 20, are connected.

"We have plenty of vehicles, commercial motor vehicles, passenger vehicles passing through this as you know the majority are coming from World Trade Bridge and Mines Road,” said Raul Leal, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation. “You know that we're a big inland port... We're handing a lot of traffic on this one overpass and it's just a great benefit less stops for the traveling public."

TxDOT says they are right on schedule with this project. They started back in November 2017, and more or less 25 months later have completed the project in the new year.

Now that the ribbon is officially cut on the completed roadway, it's time to drive.

We asked our viewers what this means for their commute, but many of them were looking more to the future.

"Fantastic, great job, now when will Zapata Highway get something better?”

"I thought it was going to hook up to I-35. That would've been a lot better."

"It will improve traffic flow some but what I would like to know from TxDOT is, when are they going to finish the rest of the flyovers??"

As far as future projects, TxDOT says there's a lot of things lined up for the next two years.

"We expect to start construction on two more direct connectors above us. One going eastbound to southbound 35 and then westbound U.S. 59 to southbound 35."

The city's impending future is only a few miles away.

The project costs over $26 million, 80% of the money being federal funds