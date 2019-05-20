TxDOT begins "Click it or Ticket" Campaign

Starting on Monday, local law enforcement will be out in full force making sure every driver is buckled in correctly.

The Laredo Police Department is joining forces with the Texas Department of Public Safety to help keep people safe on the road during the summer driving season.

Officers will be cracking down on the state's seatbelt law as part of the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign.

Officials say the Memorial Day weekend is the start of the summer driving season and with more people on the road, it's just one way to help prevent as many deaths on the state's highways.

The campaign will start on Monday, May 20th and end through to June 2nd.