TxDOT could receive millions for expansion projects

Some new funding could be injected into our local infrastructure projects.

The announcement is coming from the Texas Transportation Commission that could approve as much as 210 million dollars next week.

With the help of this funding, the Loop 20 expansion from International to Highway 59 could be completed along with two connections for I-35 and Loop 20, as well as a project on the Uniroyal route.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says these funds will go a long way here in the Gateway City.

Leal says if all goes well, the millions of dollars will help bring these projects to life.

The funds are pending approval by the Transportation Commission.