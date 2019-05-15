TxDOT discusses future infrastructure projects on Loop 20

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation presented future plans of Loop 20 and other infrastructure projects in the Gateway City to members of the community.

Representatives with TxDOT spoke during this week's Kiwanis Club luncheon.

During the meeting, they outlined a plan to convert Loop 20 to an interstate highway.

The future interstate 69 will have overpasses in areas like Shiloh, Del Mar, Jacaman and the airport.

Construction director Eduardo de Leon says these projects are important for the future growth of Laredo.

The construction cost for the Loop 20 transition is around $204 million dollars; right now, 140 million has already been funded.

TxDOT also has plans to build more infrastructure that'll extend to mile marker 34.