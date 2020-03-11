TxDOT encouraging Spring Breakers to End the Streak and plan ahead

We are just a few days away from students stepping away from the books and relaxing for their spring break vacation.

TxDOT is encouraging Spring Breakers to End the Streak this season by practicing safe driving.

Back in December, it was reported that Texas has not seen a deathless day on the roadways since the year 2000 and sadly that still rings true.

As Spring Break approaches for students here at home, TxDOT continues to encourage safe driving on the roads.

Last year during Spring Break in Texas, there were 417 alcohol-related vehicle accidents among young people that resulted in 26 deaths.

Within the Laredo area TxDOT, which covers eight counties, there were seven alcohol-related vehicle accidents but thankfully none resulted in death.

As teenagers and young adults hit the road for their Spring Break destination, officials are reminding drivers of all ages to put down their phones, drive the speed limit, and of course never drink and drive.

Raul Leal with Laredo TxDOT says drinking and driving can come at a hefty price.

According to the TxDOT website, the leading cause of deaths on the road are failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed.

Leal says if you are caught drinking and driving, you could face up to $17,000 in fines and even lose your license.

TxDOT says it is important to plan ahead before you plan your vacation or celebration.

Grab a designated driver not someone who had less to drink but none at all and if all else fails call a cab, Uber or Lyft.

According to the TxDOT since November of 2000 there have been more than 67,000 deaths on Texas roadways.