TxDOT encouraging drivers to "End the Streak" of vehicle fatalities

TxDOT is hosting a press conference to announce its “End the Streak” campaign.

The event represents the 19th anniversary of the last day when there was a deathless day on Texas roads.

Since the year 2000, on November 7th, fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadway have numbered more than 66,000.

It's a sad reminder that each of us need to drive responsibility when we are out on the roads.

According to TxDOT, the leading causes of fatalities continues to be speeding, failure to stay in one lane and alcohol.

That event is taking place at the TxDOT Laredo district office located at 1817 Bob Bullock Loop.