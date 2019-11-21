TxDOT encouraging drivers to End the Streak this holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday taking place next week, many will hit the roads to celebrate with their loved ones but TxDOT is encouraging the community to “End the Streak” this holiday season.

Since the year 2000, at least one person has died every single day on Texas roadways.

In the past 19 years, nearly 60,000 people have been killed in an automobile accident.

As a result, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to help them End the Streak by driving safe.

Drivers can help reduce the statistics by taking responsibility on the road which includes no distracted driving, no driving after consuming alcohol and of course always buckling your seatbelt.

Meanwhile, Raul Leal with TxDOT says they plan to invest 600 million dollars on Texas roads to help drivers stay safe.