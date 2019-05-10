TxDOT launches "Click it or Ticket" campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation has kicked off its annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

The campaign is designed to reduce the number of unbuckled drivers and passengers who are killed or seriously injured in a car crash.

In 2018, Texas saw 982 deaths that were due to people not wearing their seatbelt.

TxDOT officials say they just want everybody to get to their destination safely.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says, they want to prevent any families from having to go through a tragic event that affects them for the rest of their lives.

Although you should buckle up every day, Laredo Police will increase their efforts from May 20th to June 2nd.

They will ticket drivers *and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt.