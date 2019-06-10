TxDOT launches Drive Clean campaign

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are warning drivers about poor air quality.

Their summer campaign called "Drive Clean Texas" is aimed at reducing air pollution in the Lone Star State.

Emissions from cars and trucks make up nearly half of the air pollution in different parts of Texas.

According to TxDot, Houston, Dallas, and El Paso currently do not meet federal clean air standards established by the Clean Air Act.

While Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi are getting close to exceeding healthy levels of air pollutants.

So what can you do to protect the state's air quality TxDot recommends things like properly fueling vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap, not overfilling the tank since it does release fumes into the air, and avoiding extended periods of idling.