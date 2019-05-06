TxDOT offers free car seat check-ups

Over the weekend the Texas Department of Transportation welcomed the public to bring their child’s car seats for a free inspection.

Certified technicians from TxDOT along with local law enforcement were onsite to lend a helping hand to parents.

During the event, officials inspected various car seats; if a car seat did not pass inspection, a brand new one was provided.

Traffic Safety Specialist Blanca Trevino-Castro says they check to make sure the car seat is not expired or on a recall list, they also make sure that it’s the right size according to the child’s weight and height.

This was all part of TxDOT’s initiative to keep the roads as well as those who are in the car.

Organizers say every child left safer than they arrived.

If you could not attend the event, you can schedule an appointment with TxDOT, the Laredo Police Department or the County Constable’s Office.

TxDOT would also like to remind drivers about its Click it or Ticket campaign which will be in effect from May 20th to June 2nd.

Officers will be on the lookout for unbuckled passengers and children who are not in a car seat.